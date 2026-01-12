Mohammad Nazal, a member of the political bureau of the Hamas terrorist organization, stated that a Hamas delegation is discussing with Egyptian officials and representatives of other Palestinian Arab organizations in Cairo, monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

According to him, the talks primarily focus on ways to stabilize the ceasefire, moving to the next stages of the agreement, and the establishment of a Palestinian experts’ committee to oversee the management of the Gaza Strip's affairs.

Nazal accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to avoid implementing the agreement or dragging his feet on its implementation, while continuing with "blatant violations" of the ceasefire by Israel.

Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesperson, stated that the movement has presented "positive positions" regarding the restructuring of the internal Palestinian Arab arena. He called on the Palestinian Authority leadership "to understand the importance of these historical developments" and to move toward achieving national consensus on the issues being discussed among the organizations.

At the same time, Qassem sent a warning to the Palestinian Authority and other Palestinian Arab factions, stating that "no one should exploit the crisis in the Gaza Strip or undermine the achievement of national unity," because the "Zionist right-wing government" has set its sights on all components of the Palestinian Arab arena indiscriminately.