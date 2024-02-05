A senior BBC employee has been fired after branding Jewish people “Nazis” and white people “parasites” in a string of social media posts.

Dawn Queva, who was a scheduling coordinator at BBC Three, had made posts on her Facebook page calling Jewish people “Nazi apartheid parasites” who funded a “holohoax.”

Her posts also repeatedly attacked white people, calling them a “virus” and “mutant invader species.”

Queva was let go by the BBC yesterday (Sunday).

“The individual concerned is no longer employed by the BBC,” a BBC spokesperson told the Telegraph.

Queva’s posts, which included claims that the UK is “bigoted” and “genocidal” and called white Europeans are “melanin-recessive parasites,” were made under the name of Dawn Las Quevas-Allen on Facebook, but it has the same profile picture as her regular profile, and Deadline magazine reported that her identity has been confirmed.

In one post, she wrote, “The Zionist genocidal land squatting so called Jew’ irrespective of the fact that The UKKK and Amerikkka gave away land they had no god given right to a people who have no god given right to.”

In another post, she claimed that Jewish people are not descended from the ancient Israelites and Judeans, but are a “synagogue of Satan cabal calling themselves “JeWISH.”

Queva also wrote that that the Rothschild family “funded their own holohoax”, and another that Israel is attempting to “forcibly permanently sterilize black women without their knowledge or consent.”

The BBC has been heavily scrutinized over its coverage of the Hamas massacre of October 7 and the subsequent war between Israel and Hamas.

In November, the BBC published an apology after falsely claiming that IDF troops were targeting medical teams in battles in and around the Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Before that, the BBC falsely accused Israel of being responsible for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza, which the IDF proved was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

The network later acknowledged that “it was false to speculate” on the explosion.

Last month,BBC host Gary Lineker came under fire from MPs and Jewish leaders after retweeting a call for Israel to be banned from international soccer games.