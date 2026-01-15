Anti-Israel activists staged a protest inside BBC Scotland’s headquarters in Glasgow on Wednesday, briefly occupying the reception area of the broadcaster’s Pacific Quay building before leaving voluntarily.

Around 10 demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags and banners entered the lobby of the building beside the River Clyde, chanting slogans and accusing the BBC of failing to “tell the truth" about events in Gaza. The group was able to pass through the main turnstile into the reception area but did not breach internal security gates that restrict access to office spaces.

Police Scotland confirmed that officers attended the scene, but no arrests were made. After remaining inside the building for more than an hour, the protesters left peacefully.

The protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations targeting the BBC over its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. Pacific Quay has seen repeated protests outside in recent months, reflecting wider criticism from pro-Palestinian groups who argue that the broadcaster’s reporting does not sufficiently highlight civilian suffering in Gaza.

Since the outbreak of the war following Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, the BBC has faced scrutiny from both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian audiences, with accusations of bias coming from opposing sides. The corporation has consistently defended its journalism, stating that it adheres to principles of accuracy, impartiality and balance in its coverage of the conflict.

BBC Scotland has not commented directly on Wednesday’s incident, but the broadcaster has previously said it respects the right to peaceful protest while emphasizing the importance of maintaining safety and security at its premises.