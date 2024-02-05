Itzik Fitoussi, who lost his son Staff Sergeant Yishai Fitoussi in the battles on October 7, has demanded that the fighting in Gaza continue, and that Hamas be defeated.

On October 7, thousands of Hamas terrorists and Gazan civilians invaded Israel, raping, murdering, torturing, beheading, dismembering, and kidnapping Israeli civilians. A full 1,200 Israelis were murdered that day, and around 240 were kidnapped to Gaza.

"Yishai and his friends went out to fight with courage," Fitoussi said at an Economy Committee meeting. "They went out to fight because they knew that this time, we are in Gaza, and we are ending this war with a complete victory."

"We are not managing to understand how we are beginning to weaken. The voices which we are hearing - we have come to voice the cries of our children.

"As bereaved fathers, we cannot weaken," he said. "We support the leaders and demand the decisions to fulfill [the goals of the war] - eliminating Hamas from its roots, and the continuation of the fighting."