The IDF estimates that Hamas still has around 1,000 rockets left, most of them in underground rocket launchers.

Speaking to Galatz, senior IDF sources said that between one and two years will be necessary in order to completely wipe out Hamas' rocket abilities.

In addition, the IDF has decided to place neutralizing Hamas' rocket capabilities higher on the priority list.

"Right now the IDF is investing greater efforts in destroying the launchers in Gaza," Galatz journalist Doron Kadosh explained.

Last month, estimates were that Hamas had only a few hundred rockets left.

Since most of the rockets are hidden underground, IDF soldiers are forced to dig with engineering tools and D-9s to uncover buried rocket launchers.

According to the report, the barrage fired last week from Khan Yunis towards central Israel was fired from rocket launchers placed just 20-30 meters from IDF forces in the area. These launchers were hidden underground, in an olive grove in the home of a Hamas operative.

The soldiers were operating near the home, and only a single wall separated them from the grove.