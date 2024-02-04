פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

In western Khan Yunis, terrorist operatives spotted in the vicinity of IDF soldiers were killed at close-range. IDF troops conducted a targeted raid on a compound used by the commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade to direct operations and located AK-47 rifles, ammunition, military equipment, and technological assets there. In a separate incident, a knife-wielding terrorist who hurled two grenades at IDF troops was killed by the forces. IDF troops also located RPGs inside terrorist’s residences.

In additional operations in the area of Khan Yunis, IDF troops killed a terrorist who was spotted approaching the troops, and also directed an aircraft that struck and killed two terrorists approaching a compound.

An IDF fighter jet struck an Islamic Jihad sniper.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops killed seven Hamas terrorists. During targeted raids on a number of compounds, IDF troops located seven AK-47 rifles, three pistols, military equipment, ammunition, and grenades.

Over the past day, IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hamas terror targets, including terror infrastructure and launch posts. Naval forces also struck Hamas targets and continued to assist ground troops with fire cover and observation activities.