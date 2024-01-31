Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denied reports in his country that he has decided to dismiss the head of his army, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

The reports caused controversy in Ukraine on the background of sinking support for Zelenskyy over his failed counter attack against Russia, and Zaluzhnyi overtaking his President in popularity polls.

Members of the Ukrainian Parliament stated that the reports lower morale of field commanders, who cannot understand how hard Zaluzhnyi is working with the President.

Ukraine's military is in a particularly sensitive state. Moscow has increased offensive actions, and Kyiv is waiting to see how the United States of America will react, hoping for continued US aid.

The last few months have seen frigid relations between the two Ukrainian leaders, with the two refusing to give joint statements even in order to project unity to their nation.

The two have also contradicted one another on the question of whether or not to draft half a million Ukrainian civilians to armed service.