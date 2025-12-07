A Russian air strike has crippled a protective shield meant to keep out lethal radiation at the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned last week.

The shield, which is called the New Safe Confinement (NSC), was built to contain the nuclear material at the Number 4 reactor at the former nuclear power plant in 2019. It was damaged in a UAV strike in February 2025. Ukraine has accused Russia of carrying out the strike, an act which Russia denies.

The shield was meant to contain the radioactive material for 100 years. It was 345 feet tall, 540 feet long, and 840 feet wide. The drone strike caused a large fire, which damaged the shield's protective coating.

The IAEA warned that following the strike, the NSC has "lost its primary safety functions, including the confinement capability."

Russian forces had occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant at the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

After capturing Chernobyl, Russian forces also captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility after hitting it with artillery fire, setting it ablaze.

Russian forces left the Chernobyl plant in March 2022.