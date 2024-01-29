Sid Rosenberg, the host of 77 WABC’s "Sid & Friends In The Morning" -- the #1 commercial News/Talk morning show in New York City -- is broadcasting live from Jerusalem, from Monday, January 29 through Thursday, February 1, 6 am to 10 am EST.

Rosenberg, who is active in the New York Jewish community and has streaming listeners in Israel, decided to make the journey following the October 7th attacks. The trip is sponsored by One Israel Fund.

John Catsimatidis, owner of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC, stated, “WABC Radio is guided by the principles of fairness, common sense, and truth. Our hearts go out to Jews around the world, as well as all innocent civilians who have lost their lives during these attacks initiated by terrorist groups on October 7, which hurt all people in the Middle East. Many Israelis and Palestinians were trying to work together until Hamas created this chaos. While there have been other attacks over the past twenty years, this is the most significant. Sid is carrying 77 WABC’s message for world peace.”

“I am in awe of the strength of the Israeli people,” said Rosenberg. “It is with great reverence that I make this trip to honor those who were killed, tortured, or are still held hostage. I am proud that John Catsimatidis and WABC Radio support this important mission.”

During his visit, Rosenberg will honor the thousands of innocent Israelis who were slaughtered. The trip includes a visit to the site of the Nova music festival and kibbutzim near the Gaza border where many of the attacks took place.

Chad Lopez, President of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC, commented, “Like all Americans and people around the world, we are distraught by the actions taken against Israel. Sid is making a noble journey, and 77 WABC listeners in New York and around the world will tune in as he shares his experience.”

Since the October 7 attack, Rosenberg has interviewed Natalie Sanandaji, a young woman who is a survivor of the Nova music festival; Rachel Goldberg, whose son Hersch is being held hostage by Hamas; Siggy Flicker, an Israeli American podcaster, television personality, and writer; and more.