אביו של החטוף חשף תיעוד: בני פצוע בעזה חזקי ברוך

The family of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from the nature party in Re'im and taken to Gaza, held a press conference today (Sunday), together with Prof. Amos Pfizer, Head of the Orthopedics Department at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

John, the young man's father, presented the video recording his son’s abduction to the media, together with a description of the medical treatment he needs, and called on the Red Cross to send medical teams to Gaza to check his condition and the condition of the other hostages.

The family received a video of their son being put on a truck, which clearly shows that his arm is injured. The video was analyzed by several trauma surgeons and orthopedists, and they all came to the conclusion that Hersh's left arm was injured by a grenade.

After tying a tourniquet on his injured arm, Hersh and the other hostages were put on a van and apparently taken from Israel to Gaza.