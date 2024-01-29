Yossi Elmaliah, a 60 year old combat paratrooper in the 55th brigade, left Gaza on Sunday, after fighting in battle.

In an interview with Channel 2 News, he said, “I have been using this MAG since 1982. I will continue using it as long as I can carry it and will continue giving all I have to the country. I am ready for any mission. This is a highly fatal ammunition and I feel sorry for the terrorists that try to fight against me.”

Elmaliah, who also fought in the First Lebanon War, added: "My friends retired 20 years ago, except Aviv Kochavi, who retired a year ago. He is a genius."

On the fighting in Gaza Elmaliah said: "We got to a house where five terrorists were hiding. They tried to throw grenades at us. We arrested them and passed them over to a POW investigator. They supplied us with a lot of information. One of them participated in the October 7th massacre.”

"The cooperation between the field forces in this war is tremendous. You can talk to any commander in just a second – everyone feels secure," he concluded.