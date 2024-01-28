Minister for Social Equality May Golan published a video message to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in which she reiterated Israel's commitment to prevent the Holocaust from recurring.

"Almost 80 years ago, we lost 6 million Jews to the massacre of the Holocaust by the Nazis," she began. "Today, unfortunately, there are still parts of the world who think they can stand aside and look while Jews are being massacred by the Nazis of 2024!"

Golan corrected the misconception: "We are saying today: NEVER AGAIN! We are only a blip on the map of the world, but make no mistake: We will stand strong! We will not let anyone destroy Jews around the world! We will not let anyone rape our women and men! We will not let anyone kidnap families, babies, children! Anyone - EVER AGAIN!"

She added that the same principles apply to the war in Gaza: "And even now, in front of the terrorists in Gaza, we have hypocrites around the world who are justifying this horrible massacre that happened to the Jews on 7th of October! We commemorate the Nazis of the Holocaust but we also commemorate the Nazis of 7th of October!"

"We will not let anyone threaten the only Jewish country around the world that will always be a safe haven for Jews around the world!"