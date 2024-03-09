Minister May Golan will take off Saturday night for a visit to the United Nations, leading an official delegation of Israeli women to mark International Women's Day alongside other nations' delegations.

Golan will travel for 48 hours and speak on Monday at the central gathering, just before midnight Israel time. She will be present at the meeting of the United Nations Security Council, after the Council ignored, for five months, Hamas terrorists' brutal rapes and sexual violence towards Israeli women.

The session was scheduled after the US, UK, and France requested Thursday night that the United Nations Security Council convene an emergency meeting to discuss the sexual atrocities committed by the Hamas terror group on October 7.

"As Social Equality Minister and Women's Advancement Minister, I am approaching with awe the task, of utmost importance, of speaking to the world for the sake of the country, in these complex days."

"I intend to represent all Israeli women in the meeting with representatives of the world's countries, and ensure that the silenced voices of the Israeli and Jewish women who were raped, slaughtered, and kidnapped during the murderous October 7 attack, are heard."

On Monday, the United Nations released its report on the evidence of mass rape committed on October 7, concluding that there is “reasonable grounds to believe” that Hamas terrorists committed acts of rape and mass rape ad other forms of sexual violence during the massacre in southern Israel.

The report notes that there is strong evidence that the hostages kidnapped by Hamas were subjected to sexual violence and that such violence may be continuing against the 134 hostages who are still being held captive in Gaza.