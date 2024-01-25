חיסול מחבל חמאס באיו"ש צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Undercover Border Police officers eliminated an armed terrorist overnight (Wednesday) during an operation in the village of Bir al-Basha in Samaria.

Footage filmed on a camera mounted on one of the officer's helmets shows the moment of the elimination as the forces announced that he was neutralized.

During the operation, the forces arrested a suspect who had been released from prison as part of the hostage deal. The arrestee and the terrorist who was eliminated were suspected of shooting at IDF soldiers.

In the meantime, IDF reservists arrested seven wanted suspects in an antiterrorism operation in the city and refugee camp of Jenin that lasted all night.

Engineering vehicles uncovered explosives that were planted under roads and were meant to harm IDF forces. In addition, the soldiers returned fire after terrorists fired at them and seized weapons.

In Shechem (Nablus), two suspects were arrested and a 3D printer used to manufacture weapons was seized.

In Bethlehem and the village of Harmala soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit arrested two suspects.

Since the war began, approximately 2,700 suspects have been arrested in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, over 1,300 of them belong to the Hamas terror organization.