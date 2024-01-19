Last night (Thursday), Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held a call with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Minister Gallant opened the discussion by expressing his appreciation to Secretary Austin for his leadership and partnership, and for the support granted by the U.S. Administration during this time.

Minister Gallant emphasized the determination of the State of Israel and the defense establishment within it, to continue operating until the goals of the war are achieved, namely - the destruction of Hamas’ military and governing capabilities and the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The Minister briefed the Secretary on operational developments in the war, including achievements in the ongoing military efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure and eliminate Hamas terrorists across the strip.

The parties also discussed the humanitarian situation and measures taken by the IDF to separate the civilian population from terror operatives in Gaza.

Minister Gallant also raised the threat posed by Hezbollah on Israel’s northern border. He emphasized the priority of returning the displaced communities to their homes in the area, and reiterated the preference for diplomatic channels while maintaining military readiness.