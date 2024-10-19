Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, briefing him on Israel's progress in degrading Hezbollah's abilities in Lebanon and stressing Israel's commitment to mitigating harm to uninvolved individuals.

Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on progress made in the targeted raids and precision strikes conducted by the IDF in Lebanon. The Minister detailed the troops’ achievements in identifying and eliminating Hezbollah’s attack infrastructure in the border area, including the most recent destruction of Radwan forces’ tunnel infrastructure and command and control centers.

Gallant also emphasized the purpose of these sites in southern Lebanon: launchpads for October 7 style attacks on Israel’s northern communities – which Israel will not allow.

Minister Gallant also discussed the precise strikes conducted on Hezbollah weapon facilities and intelligence targets in Beirut. These strikes are conducted to degrade Hezbollah’s attack capabilities and prevent missile barrages launched at Israel’s population centers.

In discussing these issues, Minister Gallant reiterated the defense establishment’s commitment to mitigating harm to both Lebanese civilians and to UNIFIL troops.

The Minister and Secretary also discussed ongoing cooperation and defensive posture of both Israeli and U.S. capabilities in the face of threats posed by Iran and its proxies in Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

The parties also built on their discussion following the successful elimination of Yahya Sinwar, leader of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. Minister Gallant raised ongoing IDF operations in Gaza and reiterated his commitment to ensuring the return of 101 hostages still held by Hamas.