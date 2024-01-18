תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

In Khan Yunis, approximately 40 terrorists were killed over the past day by IDF troops operating in the area. Following IDF intelligence, the troops conducted a targeted raid on the residence of a terrorist where ten grenades, AK-47 rifles, military equipment, and technological assets were located. In addition, magazines, grenades, and AK-47 rifles, and maps were also located.

In Khan Yunis, IDF troops also identified four terrorists that advanced toward them. An IDF tank fired in response and eliminated the threat.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops killed two armed terrorists who planned to ambush IDF troops. Furthermore, a number of aerial strikes were carried out against armed terrorists that posed a threat to IDF troops, including against terrorists operating adjacent to a school.

In Zabra, IDF troops located anti-tank explosives devices, RPG launchers, military equipment and technological assets.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops located terrorists rigging a vehicle with explosives, and entering a known Islamic Jihad compound. A short while later, while one of the terrorists exited the Islamic Jihad compound, IDF troops simultaneously directed an aircraft that struck and killed the terrorist. Furthermore, shots were fired at the vehicle, and the subsequent explosion indicated that the vehicle was rigged with explosives.

