A group of anti-Israel protestors attempted to breach and caused serious damage to a reinforced fence outside the White House overnight (Saturday), causing personnel to be evacuated.

Video from the scene shows part of the fence being lifted off the ground as one protestor shouted "break it down!" Some protestors attempted to climb over the fence

The Secret Service confirmed that non-essential personnel were evacuated as a precaution as the protest grew violent.

Protestors threw water bottles and sticks at the Secret Servicemen who kept them from breaking into the White House grounds.

Demonstrators repeatedly shouted "f- Joe Biden," in protest against the American President's support for Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre of October 7, when over 1,200 people were murdered and over 240 were taken hostage.