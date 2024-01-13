IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Saturday evening said that Israel is operating freely in Lebanese airspace.

"Hezbollah has chosen to serve as 'Hamas' shield' on behalf of Iran, and increasingly, we are exacting a price from it," Halevi said. "Whoever conditions the end to the friction in the north on an end to the combat in the Gaza Strip will pay increasing prices."

"This was and will be the case going forward. The security reality in the north is already being shaped during these days. We are pushing Radwan terrorists away from the border and hitting Hezbollah's capabilities that it has built up over the years."

"We are operating freely in Lebanese airspace and strike any threat we identify," he added. "The area of southern Lebanon is a combat zone, and it will remain so, as long as Hezbollah operates from it. Hezbollah risks turning the entire state of Lebanon into a combat zone, at a heavy price."

"We are prepared for war, even today, and are constantly improving our capabilities. We are committed to changing the security situation in such a way that will allow the residents to return safely to their homes – in the north and in the south."