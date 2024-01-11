Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Alon Lavi spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the demonstration by families of the hostages held by Hamas and about 1,500 Christian and Jewish supporters outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague today (Thursday), as the ICJ began hearing South Africa's attempt to charge the State of Israel with genocide.

"We marched together, over 1,500 Christians who support Israel with the Jewish community in the Netherlands and representatives of the Foreign Ministry, in the cold of minus four degrees (25 degrees Fahrenheit), for about two kilometers, with dozens of family members of the hostages leading the march towards the square in front of the Hague Court of Justice," Lavi said.

He noted that anti-Israel demonstrators attempted to disrupt the march before it could occur. "They interfered, delayed the march, and violated the agreements with the police. The police forced them out of the march route and only after the police cleared the area did we start marching."

Lavi said that the march was intended "to support the families of the hostages and Israel's position - and not against the tribunal. During the march, we showed videos showing the crimes and acts of terrorism that Hamas committed against the citizens of Israel. We also promoted interviews in the local and international media to convey the Israeli message to the world. Towards the end of the demonstration, Danny Miran told his personal story about the kidnapping of his son Omri, by Hamas terrorists, in front of his wife and daughters."

Lavi emphasized that the march was an important move. "It was difficult to hear the false claims of the South African prosecution, but at the same time I think Israel's legal team is very happy to see us there supporting it."

Tonight the families of the hostages are expected to meet members of parliament and hold a press conference event with the international and local media in The Hague.

Tomorrow the families will hold a Shabbat reception in front of the Catshuis, the prime minister's official residence, along with a prayer for the hostages and the success of Israel in combatting the Hamas terrorist organization with the participation of the Jewish community in the Netherlands.