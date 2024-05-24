The International Court of Justice in The Hague will deliver this afternoon (Friday) its decision on South Africa's request that it issue orders to stop Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

In Israel it is estimated that there is a probability that the tribunal will order the war to stop.

In January, the court rejected South Africa's request to stop the fighting but issued interim orders regarding the war in Gaza. Now, political officials fear that the tribunal will issue an order to stop the war on the grounds that Israel did not comply with the previous orders it issued.

One of the possibilities is that the court may issue an order to stop the operation in Rafah but will refrain from ordering a complete halt to the war in the rest of Gaza.

In a hearing held a week ago, South Africa claimed that Israel is violating the court's orders and that "evidence is accumulating that it seeks to commit genocide."

Dr. Gilad Noam, Deputy Attorney General (International Law) at the Justice Ministry, began by stating that the claims made by South Africa are completely unconnected from the reality of what is happening on the ground.

Noam also noted that days before South Africa submitted its latest request to the ICJ, the country hosted a Hamas delegation: "They did not use the meeting to urge Hamas to release the hostages, to stop targeting Israeli civilians, to cease using human shields, to cease operating from within and nearby hospitals, UN facilities, and other protected sites."