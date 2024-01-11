The families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza on Thursday arrived at the Israel-Gaza border, near Nirim in Israel and adjacent to Khan Yunis in Gaza, in an attempt to pass a message to their loved ones.

The families arrived at the border equipped with especially powerful loudspeakers to shout to their loved ones in hopes that they will be heard in the depths of the Hamas tunnels.

The families will call to their loved ones: "Hold on! We will not stop until you return home. All of Israel is behind you."

Earlier this week, the Families Headquarters published a comprehensive medical report on the health risks of the hostages held captive by Hamas.

The report published contains examples of 38 hostages detailing their specific medical needs and health condition at the time of their kidnapping.

"Many hostages were kidnapped from home without visual aids, hearing aids, or mobility devices, worsening their health condition and mental wellbeing," the Headquarters said. "Other hostages suffer from mental health issues, and yet others were injured during the brutal kidnapping and have still not received proper treatment for injuries that could worsen and become complicated. Some of the hostages suffer from illnesses related to the harsh captivity conditions, which include physical and psychological torture."

"These populations are considered populations in need of special protection and treatment under international humanitarian law, due to their increased vulnerability to severe, potentially irreversible, physical and psychological harm, which could lead to death in the worst case or require immediate medical care."