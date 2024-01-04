Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which was ravaged during the Hamas October 7th massacre.

During the visit the former Vice President met IDF soldiers who are stationed in the area.

"I want you to know that our hearts are with you, the people of Israel. Words fail in moments like this when we see what we saw here," Pence said to the soldiers.

"I'm just here to tell you, the American people are with you, no doubt, and they are with you to do whatever Israel needs to do. Until it's done," he continued.

The former Vice President explained to the soldiers: "I don't speak for the United States anymore; I used to do that; I used to be Vice President. But I can speak with authority on behalf of the American people, and I promise the American people love the people of Israel. They are heartbroken about what happened three months ago, and whatever you may see in the newspapers, whatever signals you have picked up, I'm here to tell you that the support of the American people for Israel is strong, and it will stay that way."

He concluded: "I just want to commend all of you for putting on a uniform, for stepping up, and I want you to know we are with you, we'll be praying for you, and I pray for G-d's blessings on you, your families, the families who were lost, the families of hostages, and our cherished ally, Israel."