Avichay Shorshan, an IDF soldier who is currently fighting in Gaza, marked the 32nd anniversary of his father Doron's murder in the Gaza Strip today.

He was originally unsure whether or not to request leave for the occasion but decided to remain in Gaza and continue fighting Hamas.

"Two hours ago we returned from another attack against a Hamas stronghold. More terrorists were killed, more munitions were destroyed, and more high-quality intelligence was gathered."

"We returned from the attack, and I lit a memorial candle and recited the Kaddish prayer for the deceased. Then it was on to the next attack, to continue fighting, until victory."

In a video published on social media, he is seen making a brief memorial speech for his father before detonating explosives to demolish a terrorist's house.