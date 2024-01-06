The Hamas terror organization has published a video clip which shows hostage Alon Shamriz, Yotam Haim, and Samer Talalka who were accidentally shot by the IDF after escaping from captivity.

In the video clip, Shamriz speaks about his sister's birthday. It is thus likely that the clip was filmed around November 28.

The clip also claims that hostage Tzachi Idan was killed in an IAF strike.

In November, the Islamic Jihad terror organization claimed that Chana Katzir, an elderly Israeli woman held hostage in Gaza, died in captivity. She was later released during a prisoner swap.

Shamriz and Haim were kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, and Talalka was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Am by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7.

On December 15, during combat in Shejaiya, the IDF mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed.

During searches and checks in the area in which the incident occurred, a suspicion arose over the identities of the deceased. Their bodies were transferred to Israeli territory for examination, after which it was confirmed that they were three Israeli hostages.