This week, an operation of the 646th Brigade was completed in cooperation with the Yahalom Special Engineering Unit in the High Rise district in the center of the Gaza Strip.

סינק סא"ל ארז דובר צה"ל

The area contains many high-rise buildings used by Hamas as sites for launching anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles at IDF forces. Loaded rocket launchers, buildings rigged with explosives, tunnel shafts, and numerous explosives were found in the area. During combat in the area, forces eliminated terrorists and located and destroyed many shafts.

פיר התקפי שאותר דובר צה"ל

During the operation, the brigade’s forces located various weapons, including sniper rifles, RPG launchers, AK-47s assault rifles, pistols and rifles. A chemical laboratory for weapon production was also located. Engineering forces, together with the Air Force, destroyed buildings rigged with explosives, observation posts and underground tunnel shafts.

In Bureij, an armed terrorist cell attempted to attack an IDF tank. In response, an IDF drone monitored the terrorist cell and IDF troops pursued the terrorists.

After a confirmed identification of the terrorists, the troops directed an IDF fighter jet that struck the compound where the terrorist cell fled and killed them.

In Khan Yunis, a number of launch pads used for firing rockets at Israeli territory were located. The forces struck the launch pads and during a number of engagements with terrorists in the area, killed a number of the operatives.

Over the past day, IDF aerial, ground, and naval forces struck over 100 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including operational command centers and military sites, along with launch pads and compounds where terrorist infrastructure and weapons were stored.