The Muslim Brotherhood movement in Jordan has called on the Jordanian parliament to join the lawsuit against Israel in the Hague.

Dima Tahbove, spokesperson for the Muslim Brotherhood faction in the Jordanian Parliament, called on the Jordanian government to join South Africa's claim at the International Court of Justice in The Hague against Israel, in a post she published this morning on the X network, formerly Twitter.

On Tuesday night, in response to the assassination of the deputy head of the political wing of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, Tahbove praised the deputy head as a "martyr," and called for more terrorism and murder of Jews.

Maor Tzemach, chairman of the "Lach Yerushalayim" organization, responded: "For those who missed it, the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan - better known as the Jordanian branch of Hamas, that leads the incitement and delegitimization of Israel in the Arab world. It is time for the State of Israel to make it clear to the King that the threshold of patience and involvement with the terrorist organizations has ended. The State of Israel will exact a political price from Jordan for all revelations of horrific incitement expressed. There are conditions for maintaining peace and turning a blind eye to incitement to terrorism is a blatant violation of them."

Matan Peleg, chairman of the Im Tirtzu movement, also responded, saying, "The Islamic movement is an enemy of the State of Israel at any time and in any place. It doesn't matter if it's the militant faction i.e Hamas or the 'soft' factions that operate in Israel, Jordan and Turkey through propaganda and legal means."