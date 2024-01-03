IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Wednesday night spoke about the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza and the rising tensions on Israel's northern border.

"We are very well prepared in the north and in all arenas," Hagari said. "Today we attacked Hezbollah terror infrastructure."

On the fighting in Khan Yunis, Hagari said, "Our forces continue underground actions - it takes time. We don't need to reveal our methods of action to our enemies."

"The fighting is against terrorists," he said, promising that the IDF will continue to apply military pressure on Hamas. "Today as well, we killed terrorists in the area. In the central camps, we are continuing the attack. We are looking for and finding the manufacturing sites, where Hamas assembles its rockets."

Hagari added, "Our forces are facing the threat of explosives - terrorists run to our forces and place explosives in the streets. Today we identified a terrorist who attempted to place an explosive on a tank. Our forces directed aircraft, and three terrorists were eliminated."