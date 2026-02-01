Due to a wave of smuggling to the Gaza Strip and suspicions against soldiers and commanders from the Bedouin Battalion, the IDF has decided to remove the battalion from the Kerem Shalom Crossing area, i24NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the battalion was transferred to a different area in the enclave that does not control the Philadelphi Corridor.

The decision follows claims that soldiers and commanders in the battalion participated in smuggling goods into the Gaza Strip. In light of this, it was decided to transfer the battalion from the extremely sensitive area and to assign it to other missions in the enclave.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit commented on the report: “Due to a prolonged stay in the same sector, and after more than two years of continuous combat in which the reconnaissance battalion’s fighters operated with courage and bravery, the battalion will move to operate in the Kissufim area, where its mission will be area defense. This change is taking place in accordance with operational needs, in order to refresh the forces, diversify their missions after a long period in the same sector, and accordingly raise readiness."