תיעוד: אמצעי הלחימה שאותרו במרחב הקו הצהוב צילום: דובר צה"ל

Forces from the 7th Brigade operating under the command of the Gaza Division (143) continue to operate in the southern Gaza Strip, east of the Yellow Line.

During operations, the troops located approximately 110 mortar shells, several rockets, and additional weapons. According to the IDF, the weapons were hidden in blankets and UNRWA humanitarian aid bags.

The IDF notes that the continued operations in the southern Gaza Strip are intended to damage the military capabilities of terrorist organizations and to prevent the use of civilian areas and humanitarian aid for military purposes.