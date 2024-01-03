French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called on Israel to avoid escalation, "particularly in Lebanon", following the elimination in Beirut of Hamas' deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, which was attributed to Israel, AFP reported.

Macron, who spoke by telephone with Minister Benny Gantz, said "it was essential to avoid any escalatory attitude, particularly in Lebanon, and that France would continue to pass on these messages to all players directly or indirectly involved in the area", the presidency said.

Israel has not commented on the elimination of al-Arouri.

In his conversation with Gantz, Macron reiterated his call for a "lasting ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, the presidency added.

He also expressed again his "deepest concern" at the mounting civilian death toll in Gaza, as well as the humanitarian crisis unfolding inside the Palestinian territory, while at the same time reaffirming "France's commitment to the security of Israel".

While Macron visited Israel near the start of the war with Hamas and expressed support for its right to defend itself from Hamas, he has also been critical of Israel at times.

In an interview with the BBC, the French President said that Israel "should stop killing women and babies in Gaza".

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the French President's comments in a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz, saying that Macron "made a grave error" and adding, "We don't need these moral lectures."

A French political official later rejected Netanyahu's criticism, clarifying that Macron "has not changed his position" on Israeli action against Hamas but believes that Israel can and should do more to prevent harm to Palestinian Arab civilians in Gaza.

Macron recently appeared to cast doubt on Israel’s ability to eradicate Hamas, calling on Israel to clarify its goals in the war and claiming that totally destroying the organization could take 10 years.

In late December, the French President once again criticized Israel’s response to the Hamas October 7 attack, saying that fighting terrorism did not mean "to flatten Gaza".

He called on Israel "to stop this response because it is not appropriate, because all lives are worth the same and we defend them".

Last week, Macron spoke to Netanyahu and demanded a "lasting ceasefire" in Gaza. He also told Netanyahu of his "deepest concern" about civilian deaths and the humanitarian emergency in Gaza.