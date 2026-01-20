U.S. President Donald Trump sharply attacked French President Emmanuel Macron after Macron refused to have his country be part of the Board of Peace that the U.S. president established, and which is set to officially begin operating this week.

Trump spoke with reporters, and when asked by one of them how he responded to Macron's refusal, he admitted he was surprised, and even said that he hadn't heard Macron refused.

But the surprise quickly turned into a threat. "Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon. So you know, that's all right. I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join. But he doesn't have to join."

In the same discussion with reporters, Trump also confirmed the Russian statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to participate in the Board of Peace.