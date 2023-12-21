French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday once again criticized Israel’s response to the Hamas October 7 attack, saying that fighting terrorism did not mean "to flatten Gaza".

"We cannot let the idea take root that an efficient fight against terrorism implies to flatten Gaza or attack civilian populations indiscriminately," Macron told the France 5 broadcaster, as quoted in the AFP news agency.

He called on Israel "to stop this response because it is not appropriate, because all lives are worth the same and we defend them".

The French President acknowledged "Israel's right to defend itself and fight terror", but also said France is calling for the protection of civilians and "a truce leading to a humanitarian ceasefire".

This is not the first time that Macron has criticized Israel over its war against Hamas. In an interview last month with the BBC, the French President said that Israel "should stop killing women and babies in Gaza".

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the French President's comments in a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz, saying that Macron "made a grave error" and adding, "We don't need these moral lectures."

A French political official later rejected Netanyahu's criticism, clarifying that Macron "has not changed his position" on Israeli action against Hamas but believes that Israel can and should do more to prevent harm to Palestinian Arab civilians in Gaza.

Macron later called President Isaac Herzog to clarify the comments, telling Herzog that he does not and did not intend to accuse Israel of intentionally harming innocent civilians in the campaign against Hamas.

Macron also emphasized that he unequivocally supports Israel's right and duty to self-defense and expressed his support for Israel's war against Hamas.

He recently appeared to cast doubt on Israel’s ability to eradicate Hamas, calling on Israel to clarify its goals in the war and claiming that totally destroying the organization could take 10 years.