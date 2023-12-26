An antitank missile fired by Hezbollah towards a church near Shomera in the Iqrit area in northern Israel left one civilian injured.

The civilian was treated by IDF and Magen David Adom (MDA) forces.

After the forces arrived at the scene, another antitank missile was fired towards the area, and the IDF conducted an exchange of fire with the Hezbollah terrorists.

An antitank missile was also fired towards Dovev. The IDF responded by firing towards the source of the launch.

Earlier, an antitank missile was fired towards the Shomera area, and mortars were fired towards the Livne post in northern Israel. In Dovev, chicken coops were damaged by a missile fired by Hezbollah.

Also on Tuesday, a surface-to-air missile was fired towards IDF aircraft operating in northern Israel. The aircraft was not damaged by the missile and successfully completed its mission.