On Tuesday morning, several launches from Lebanon toward the area of Mount Dov in northern Israel were identified. In response, the IDF struck targets in Lebanon.

Earlier Tuesday morning, a surface-to-air missile was launched from Lebanon toward an IDF aircraft operating in the area. The aircraft was not damaged by the missile and successfully completed its mission.

An IDF fighter jet also struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon this morning.

Additionally, an IDF tank fired toward a target posing a threat in Lebanon.