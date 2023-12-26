Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday morning participated in a meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, focusing on the war with Hamas and other Iranian proxies.

At the beginning of the meeting, Gallant briefed the MKs on the IDF's activities on the war's various fronts, emphasizing the progress in Gaza, which is proceeding according to the phases planned for the war.

"We are in a multi-front war," Gallant said. "We are attacked on seven different fronts - Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran. We have responded and acted in six of these areas already, and I am telling you in the clearest way possible: Anyone who acts against us is a potential target. No one has immunity."

On Monday, the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news channel reported that Sayyed Reza Mousavi, the head of Iran's military forces in Syria and a senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike near Damascus in Syria.

According to Iran International, the recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria targeted Iran's "Unit 2250" -- a special Iranian logistics institution run by Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard.