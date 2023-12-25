Iran International reports that the recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria targeted Iran's 'Unit 2250' -- a special Iranian logistics institution run by Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Established as a subset of Unit 2000, the outfit is headquartered in Damascus with many offices across Syria. The unit is in charge of receiving incoming equipment, weapons, and personnel from Iran as well as supporting the Iran-backed Lebanese forces in the country. It is also tasked with escorting and hosting senior Iranian officials and their families upon arrival in Syria, which is usually carried out in coordination with senior Syrian authorities.

Syrian media has reported five soldiers dead in the recent attacks, as well as damage to the unit's warehouses, parking lots, and offices. The report claims an individual named ‘Seyyed Reza’ commands the unit, and gives the names Abdollah Ebadi and Meysam Katbi as additional employees.

Reza is allegedly the head of the Damascus office, and has been a key asset for Iranian efforts in the region for years. Before moving to Damascus, he led the unit in Tehran.

Abdallah Ebadi is a senior member of the unit and coordinates the notorious practice of using passenger flights to move munitions from Iran to Syria.

Meysam Katabi is responsible for coordinating personnel movements from Iran to Syria, a role he previously filled in the 190th unit of the Quds (Qods) Force, the extra-territorial arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Israel has intensified airstrikes against Syria recently to prevent the expansion of Iranian influence in the region, a practice it has used since at least 2017. The recent attack comes on the background of rapid escalation with Hezbollah. Israeli officials claim that Iranian-backed forces have been pushed out of areas targeted by Israel, although they did not specify what those areas were.