Earlier on Saturday, a number of launches were identified crossing from Lebanon toward various areas in northern Israel.

In response, the IDF struck the sources of fire.

Additionally, throughout the day, IDF artillery struck a number of areas in Lebanon. A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a military command center belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Due to the launches fired from Lebanon toward Manara, an IDF soldier in reserves was moderately injured from the shrapnel.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified.