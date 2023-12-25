תיעוד: פעילות שייטת 13 במרחב בית החולים האינדונזי בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

During operational activity, IDF soldiers found evidence connecting Hamas’ terrorist activities to the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the inner compound of the hospital, a white Toyota truck of the same type used by Hamas terrorists during the October 7th massacre was located, along with additional weapons.

Furthermore, in the same inner compound and demarcated area, a Toyota Corolla vehicle with an Israeli license plate was found that belonged to the family of the late Samer Talalka. RPG remnants and bloodstains were found in the vehicle, which were identified as belonging to another hostage. The finding of the vehicle directly links the hospital to the brutal events of October 7th.

The Indonesian Hospital was opened in 2015 near Jabalya and is the largest hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. It is one of the hospitals that the Hamas terrorist organization uses in order to hide behind sick civilians, and from which it operates terrorist infrastructure. The Indonesian Hospital serves as a meeting place to conduct fighting and a base for senior officials and operatives of the Hamas terrorist organization. The hospital has extensive terrorist infrastructure and near it there are tunnel shafts leading to a tunnel route in the hospital area.

The Indonesian Hospital is the strategic underground center of Hamas’ Jabalya Battalion. During the war, armed Nukhba operatives were sighted in the hospital. They used it as a gathering point before leaving to carry out their activities.