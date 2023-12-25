Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the beginning of the weekly Likud faction meeting today (Monday) that he had just come from a visit to Gaza, where Israel is engaged in a war against the Hamas terrorist organization.

"I am now returning from Gaza, I met a reserve brigade in the field. They all asked me only one thing: that we not stop and continue on until the end," Netanyahu told the Likud MKs.

He added: "The newspapers and news studios say that we are stopping. They also said that we would stop after the first outline for the release of our hostages - and we continued."

"We will not stop, we will keep fighting and we will intensify the fighting in the coming days. It will be a long battle and it is not close to the end. We need patience, cohesion, unity, and willingness to stick to the mission."

Last week, Netanyahu published a declaration in which he stated: "All Hamas terrorists, from the first to the last, are dead men walking. They only have two options: surrender or die."

"We are continuing the war to the end. It will continue until the elimination of Hamas - until victory. Whoever thinks we will stop is not connected to reality. We will not stop the fighting until we reach the goals we set: the elimination of Hamas, the release of the hostages, and the removal of the threat from Gaza," he said.