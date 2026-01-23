The Hamas terrorist organization announced that it continues to adhere to the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and called on participants at the Davos Economic Forum to stop issuing threats. Instead, Hamas urged them to focus on opening all border crossings, withdrawing the IDF from the Strip, and launching a comprehensive reconstruction process.

The terror group also demanded that the Board of Peace work to increase the volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza and assist residents facing harsh winter weather conditions.

Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesperson, accused Israel of deliberately trying to thwart all peace initiatives presented by US President Donald Trump. He stressed that “the resistance’s weapons are intended from the outset to confront the occupation and defend our land and our holy sites."

Qassem’s remarks reflect a clear rejection of Israel’s demand that Hamas’s military wings disarm as a condition for advancing the next stages of the ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority media reported that the IDF has demolished dozens of structures in the Strip, expanded what is known as the “yellow zone" - a security area under Israeli military control east of Gaza - and established at least six new fortified positions for the forces stationed there.