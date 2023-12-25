תיעוד מפשיטת הלוחמים על מחרטה לייצור נשק דובר צה"ל

Soldiers from the IDF's Kiryati Brigade are fighting in the Khan Yunis region of Gaza, clearing areas and creating operation control of significant roads.

In recent weeks, the soldiers have conducted precise raids, during which they eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed around 100 terror targets, including Hamas command centers and structures in which terrorists were hiding.

In addition, the forces destroyed dozens of tunnel shafts and routes, which served the Hamas terror group.

During the fighting, the soldiers, together with soldiers from the Yahalom Unit, raided a lathe-shop where weapons were manufactured and a cement factory which was used for the construction of tunnels.

At the end of the raid, the engineering forces destroyed the site. The soldiers also located a weapons stockpile and destroyed it.