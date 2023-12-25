The Upper Galilee Regional Council and the Kiryat Shmona municipality on Monday morning announced that following a situational assessment, roads will be closed in the region, along with the gates of some communities.

The announcement, which was sent to the security managers of some of the towns in the area, said that following the instructions of the IDF's Northern Command, to "minimize exposure" in areas which are less than 3.5 kilometers (2.17 miles) from the Israel-Lebanon border, due to concerns of antitank missiles fired by Hezbollah towards Israel.

Entrance to the towns will be only through hidden roads, including some which were only prepared and paved recently. In Kiryat Shmona, entrance to the city will be closed until further notice.

Last week, an antitank missile fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel hit a vehicle in the Upper Galilee, setting it aflame.

Several other vehicles parked near the vehicle which was struck also suffered damage, and two people were injured.

In response, an IAF aircraft struck the terrorist cell that carried out the launches.