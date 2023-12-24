Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the fall of eight IDF soldiers in battle in Gaza during the start of the Government meeting at the Kirya in Tel Aviv today (Sunday).

"This is a difficult morning, after a very difficult day of fighting in Gaza. On behalf of all members of the Government and the entire people of Israel, I would like to send condolences to the families of our heroic soldiers who have fallen in the war over our home. Our hearts are with the families; our hearts go out for the young lives that were cut short in their prime. We all send best wishes for a quick recovery to our wounded. The war is exacting a very heavy cost from us; however, we have no choice but to continue to fight," Netanyahu began.

"As of today, our forces have eliminated many thousands of terrorists. We are continuing with full force, until the end, until victory, until we achieve all of our goals: The destruction of Hamas, the return of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will never again constitute a threat to the State of Israel.

"Last night, I spoke again with President Biden. I appreciate the steadfast US position – which supports our war effort – in the UN Security Council. I told President Biden yesterday that we will fight until absolute victory – however long that takes. The US understands this," he said.

He dismissed reports that the Biden Administration has been handicapping Israel's efforts to prosecute the war: "I have seen erroneous reports to the effect that the US prevented, and is preventing, us from operational actions in the region; this is incorrect. Israel is a sovereign state. Our decisions in the war are based on our operational considerations, and I will not expand further. They are not dictated by external pressure. The decision on how to use our forces is an independent decision of the IDF and nobody else."

"The goal is to accomplish the mission, all of our missions – especially the elimination of Hamas and the return of our hostages, while also doing everything to safeguard the lives of our soldiers.

Netanyahu said that war will continue "until the hostages are returned, Hamas is eliminated and we restore security in both the north and the south."

"We all support our heroic soldiers in achieving all of these goals. Together we will fight and – with G-d's help – together we will win," he concluded.