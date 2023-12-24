The IDF has cleared for publication the names of eight fallen soldiers whose families have been notified:

- Staff sergeant David Bogdanovskyi, 19, from Haifa, fell on Saturday in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Staff sergeant Orel Bashan, 20, from Haifa, fell on Saturday in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Staff sergeant Gal Hershko, 20, from Yiftah, fell on Saturday in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Staff sergeant Itamar Shemen, 21, from Lapid, fell on Saturday in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Master Sergeant (res.) Nadav Issachar Farhi, 30, from Herzliya, fell on Saturday in battle in the central Gaza Strip.

- Master Sergeant (res.) Eliyahu Meir Ohana, 28, from Haifa, fell on Saturday in battle in the central Gaza Strip.

- Sergeant first class (res.) Elyassaf Shoshan, 23, from Jerusalem, fell on Saturday in battle in the central Gaza Strip.

- Sergeant first class (res.) Ohad Ashur, 23, from Kfar Yona, fell on Saturday in battle in the central Gaza Strip.

In addition, six soldiers were seriously injured in battles in Gaza on Saturday.

All the injures soldiers were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

On Saturday night, the IDF published the names of five soldiers who fell while fighting in Gaza: Staff sergeant Nir Rafael Kananian, 20, Staff sergeant Birhanu Kassie, 22, Master sergeant (res.) Shay Termin, 26, Warrant officer (res.) Alexander Shpits, 41, and Captain Oshri Moshe Butzhak, 22.

On Friday, the IDF cleared for publication that Sergeant Amit Hod Ziv, 19, from Rosh Haayin, fell during operational activity following launches that were carried out from Lebanese territory towards northern Israel.