A barrage of between 15-20 rockets was fired early Thursday afternoon at cities in central Israel, immediately following a barrage towards the southern cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod and the Lakhish region.

Some of the rockets were intercepted.

Police officers are searching for locations where rockets may have struck, and there have been several reports of rocket fragments found in central Israel.

Thus far, there have been no reports of injuries.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that "fragments have been reported in Herzliya, Or Yehuda, and Rishon Lezion. No one was injured."