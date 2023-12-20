The IDF on Wednesday morning bombed 56 buildings in the Shejaya area of Gaza City, where difficult battles have been held in the past several weeks.

In footage of the explosions, a senior IDF commander can be heard saying, "Brigade 828 bids Shejaya farewell.

"Here, the victory begins. Am Israel chai."

פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF reported that troops are continuing to operate against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, conducting close-quarters combat with terrorists on the ground and directing aircraft to strike armed terrorist cells and weapons.

In joint ground, aerial and naval operations, strikes were carried out on dozens of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure. More than 300 terror targets were struck since Tuesday.