פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing to operate against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, conducting close-quarters combat with terrorists on the ground and directing aircraft to strike armed terrorist cells and weapons.

In joint ground, aerial and naval operations, strikes were carried out on dozens of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure. More than 300 terror targets were struck since Tuesday.

After terrorists fired at troops in the southern Gaza Strip, the troops carried out a targeted raid on military command and control centers in the area of Khan Yunis, where the terrorists fired from and stored weapons.

Rifles, ammunition, explosive devices, and approximately 20 mortar shells were located by troops at the site.

IDF troops also directed an IAF fighter jet to strike a launch post from which rockets were fired toward Israeli civilians on Tuesday.