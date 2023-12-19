Ahmed Kahlot, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalya, Gaza, confessed to the Shin Bet that the Hamas terrorist organization used his hospital as a military facility.

During his interrogation, Kahalot describes how Hamas uses hospitals for military purposes, including hiding its operatives, carrying out military activity, moving around Hamas members, and even bringing a captured soldier to the hospital.



"They hide in hospitals because for them a hospital is a safe place. They won't be targeted when they are inside a hospital," Kahalot said.



He said that he was recruited into the Hamas terrorist organization in 2010. ”I know 16 employees in the hospital - doctor, nurse, paramedic, or clerks… who also have different positions in al-Qassam."



"There are offices where the Hamas leader and two of the senior officials were. There’s a place where the soldier was in (the kidnapped soldier). There’s a place for the interrogators, internal security, and special security. All of them have private telephone lines inside the hospital.



He added: ”They [Hamas] have a private ambulance, even it color and the way it’s painted are different, and it doesn’t have a license plate. They used it to transport the soldier [kidnapped] and transport bodies… It didn’t assist us with transporting the injured."

”I begged him to take someone to the Indonesian Hospital, take to Shifa [hospital], but he would refused. His mission is more important."The leaders of Hamas are cowards. They left us in the field while they hide in secret places… They have destroyed us," Kahalot said.