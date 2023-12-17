Scene of the terror attack at a gas station near the Rantis checkpoint

The terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack at a gas station at the Rantis checkpoint near Beit Aryeh in Samaria has been identified as Rami Balut.

Balut, age 21, is a resident of Kafr Rantis.

According to security sources, the terrorist is affiliated with Hamas, and wrote a will before he went to carry out the stabbing attack.

On Sunday afternoon, Balut stabbed a 49-year-old reserve officer, resident of Ateret and father of seven children, moderately injuring him.

Initial investigations revealed that the terror attack occurred when the officer was at the checkout at the gas station's convenience store, paying for a purchase. At that point, Balut approached him from behind and stabbed him.

Security forces fired at Balut, but he succeeded in escaping into a nearby village, prompting the forces to conduct a search to locate him.